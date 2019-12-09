‘The Killing of JonBenet’ Looks Into 10 Suspects Who Were Never Pursued — With John Ramsey’s Help

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly 23 years after her death, JonBenét Ramsey’s killer remains at large. The podcast “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” follows a brand-new investigation into the heinous, unsolved crime, taking a look at the top 10 suspects who were never pursued.

“When lead detective Lou Smit died [in 2010], he left behind a list of suspects he felt [were most] likely responsible for this crime,” the 12-part documentary series’ narrator says in the trailer above. “He may have run out of time, but now, with that list in hand, we’ll investigate each person, one by one.”

The late child beauty pageant queen’s father, John Ramsey, is involved in the podcast as he seeks to track down who killed his daughter on Christmas Day in 1996.

“I’m not going to give up on it,” he says in the trailer. “That would be wrong.”

JonBenét was found dead at the age of 6 in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home. A lengthy, handwritten ransom note was also discovered in the house.

Authorities initially suspected that JonBenét’s parents, John and the late Patsy Ramsey, and brother, Burke Ramsey, were involved in her murder, but they were ultimately cleared after DNA testing. The case remains one of the most talked-about in modern American history.

“The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” comes from the creators of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” and “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.”

If you have information that could help investigators and the Ramseys identify JonBenét’s killer, please email tips@justiceforjonbenet.com.