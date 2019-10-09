Suicide Or Murder? Marilyn Monroe's Death Scene Was 'Staged,' Podcast Reveals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did Marilyn Monroe commit suicide or was she murdered? A shocking new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast reveals chilling details showing that the Hollywood icon’s tragic crime scene appeared staged.

Monroe’s lifeless body was found naked and surrounded by empty pill bottles in her Brentwood, Calif. home on August 5, 1962. While Monroe’s death was controversially ruled a “possible suicide” by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, investigators claim in episode eight of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” that the death scene was marked with inconsistencies and flawed evidence.

“Sergeant Clemmons of the Los Angeles Police Department was the first to arrive at Marilyn Monroe’s home. He was kind of skeptical,” author Fabulous Gabriel claimed.

Officer Clemmons claimed Monroe’s bedroom “looked like it was staged,” Gabriel continued.

The sergeant further alleged that Monroe’s housekeeper, Eunice Murray, mysteriously began washing Monroe’s bed linens on the morning of her death.

“[Clemmons] later said, ‘I had the eerie feeling that I’d come across a murder. It was obvious that some coverup had begun hours before we were called,'” biographer Danforth Prince revealed.

Monroe’s bedroom and home was never marked as a crime scene, which proved to be perhaps one of the largest flaws of the actress’s death, experts claimed in the episode.

Investigator Becky Altringer, who investigated Monroe’s death on her own accord, interviewed the actress’s publicist, Patricia Newcomb. Altringer concluded the crime scene at Monroe’s home still “doesn’t make sense.”

One major source of confusion was that Monroe’s body was found bruised, raising concerns that the Something’s Got To Give star fought off assailants instead of taking her own life.

As Radar readers recall, Monroe was known by close friends for making multiple suicide attempts, in which she always “wrote a letter,” said Altringer. On the night of August 4, 1962, however, no suicide note was ever found, the podcast concluded.

What’s more is Gabriel pointed out that “no glass” of water was present at the scene for Monroe to have taken pills.

“Pills were scattered about, yet there was no drinking glass discovered, not even in the bathroom, which had no running water at the time of the murder,” Prince added.

Monroe was also found stripped of all garments, which went against her nightly routine of wearing a bra when she slept. Monroe’s crime scene was further plagued with inconsistencies based on contradicting statements made by her housekeeper.

“Eunice testified that Marilyn had locked herself into her bedroom, yet there was no lock on the door,” Prince claimed.

Days later, Monroe was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. Despite her tumultuous affairs with PresidentJohn F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy, the man who planned her memorial was none other than her loyal ex-husband, Joe DiMaggio.

DiMaggio claimed that it was the Kennedys who were responsible for Monroe’s downward spiral.

“That has nothing to do with having killed her,” biographer Jerome Charyn explained. “It’s just that [DiMaggio] felt that they took advantage of her and he would not allow them to be at her funeral, nor would he allow Frank Sinatra.”

As Radar readers know, Sinatra was a part of a set-up one week prior to Monroe’s death that resulted in her being drugged and sexually assaulted.

For more mysterious details about Monroe’s controversial death, tune in to “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast each week. It can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.