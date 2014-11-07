Tune-In Alert: 'Growing Up Gotti' Reunion Special!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Gottis are returning to A&E! On Monday, Nov. 10, the network will air a Growing Up Gotti reunion special in honor of the show’s 10-year anniversary.

Growing Up Gotti: 10 Years Later will feature John Gotti’s daughter, Victoria Gotti, and her three sons, Carmine Agnello Jr., John Gotti Agnello and Frank Gotti Agnello. Throughout the episode, the family will reflect on their 2004-2005 docuseries and reveal what they’re up to today.

The hour-long program will air at 9 pm on A&E. Click here to check out a preview of the special!