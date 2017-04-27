Top Model Coco Rocha's Parenting Motto: 'Don't Take Anyone's Advice!'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parenting is hard work and finding balance is one of the biggest challenges parents face! High-fashion model Coco Rocha spoke with StarMagazine.com exclusively about how motherhood has changed her life since her daughter, Ioni, was born two years ago.

She attended the CYBEX MIOS launch in New York City and gushed about how wonderful their baby and toddler products are! “Being a new mom, I knew nothing about anything but I remember thinking how fabulous their car sear looked,” she laughed. “I’ve actually been using it from day one.”

Coco admitted sometimes mothers are their own worse critic but the only thing that matters in the end is the happiness and health of her child.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!