HGTV Stars Christina & Tarek El Moussa Can’t Stand Each Other On Set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from estranged wife Christina last month and now the couple hardly even speak on set of their hit show, Flip or Flop.

A source told Us Weekly, “The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek.”

The source added Tarek “does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls.”

RadarOnline.come reported that both parties are involved with other people and have been since their separation in May 2016.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!