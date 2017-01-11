'Sister Wives' Stars Thrown Out Of Polygamist Church

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a rocky year of scandal, Kody Brown, his four wives, and 18 kids have been kicked out of their church.

A close family source told RadarOnline.com that the Apostolic United Brethern group has turned its back on the family especially after Meri’s catfish scandal.

The source added people in the faith are upset the TLC TV show, which was supposed to be a documentary, has now turned into a reality TV show.

Radar also reported that Maddie Brown was sent a rejection letter from the Church that said her family was too public for her to be baptized.