Shia LaBeouf Ordered To Take Anger Management Classes Following Arrest

Shia LaBeouf arrived to court to hear his fate following a public intoxication arrest in Savannah, Georgia back in July.
LaBeouf pleaded guilty and Judge Williams of Chatham County Court ordered him to anger management counseling, a county clerk said.
“He must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his sentencing,” the clerk said.
His public drunkenness charge was dismissed, and his disorderly conduct charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
The actor was hit with a $1,000 fine.
The night of his arrest, he was captured on camera spewing racist comments and curses to officers.
This is not the first time the 31-year-old was arrested for public intoxication. Back in October of 2015, he was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor and booked into county jail, but was later released.
The troubled actor has had a long history of run-ins with police. In February of 2005, he was arrested for threatening his Los Angeles neighbor with a weapon. In 2007, he was handcuffed for misdemeanor criminal trespassing of a Walgreens. The charges were later dropped.