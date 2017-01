Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paula Patton and her ex Robin Thicke are trying to resolve their custody issues over son Julian.

The family recently attended a therapy session over the weekend with their six-year-old son.

A source revealed to People magazine that Julian has remained in his mother’s care since the court documents were filed last week.

Last week, the actress accused Robin of physically abusing their son after Julian told school staff that his father spanks him a lot.