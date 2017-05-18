Inside Kim & Kanye's Troubled Marriage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time for a getaway with your special someone. But can that dream vacation mean disaster for your relationship?

Relationship expert Andrea Syrtash spoke with Starmagazine.com exclusively about whether or not a vacation could help or hurt celebrity couples.

Travelzoo and Honeyfund are looking for America’s best travel love stories. They’re looking for couples to share their stories of how travel has positively impacted their relducationship by uploading romantic tales with the #LoveofTravel hashtag through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from now until May 27 for a chance to win a romantic 7-day getaway to the breathtaking Hidden Hills Villas, in Pecatu, Bali!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!