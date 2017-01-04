Carey At Center Of Drug Scandal Days Before Live NYE Lip Sync Meltdown

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey was snapped leaving a weed dispensary, called The Original Leaf, on Christmas Eve while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. The state legalized the use of marijuana a few years ago and the diva was all smiles when she left the store in none other than a long, green ball gown.

The weed visit was just one week before her disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve which left everyone confused and embarrassed for her.

