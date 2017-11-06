Lamar Odom Collapses In LA Nightclub!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom, 38, collapsed at a Los Angeles nightclub this Sunday,and sources are blaming the bizarre incident on a lack of hydration!

“He was drinking but it wasn’t a big deal,” said an insider. “He drinks now.”

Odom was in and out of rehab after he came clean about his addiction problems following a horrific overdose in 2015.

Since then, he has reportedly changed is life for the better – yet recently he’s been spotted out and about in ritzy Hollywood parties.

“Would we like him to not drink and not smoke weed? Yes. But he’s not doing crack or coke so we’ll take the other stuff.” the source said.

Speaking of the moment Odom fell to the ground inside his VIP club booth, the insider explained: “He was dehydrated,” after an intense workout earlier that day.

According to another source, the club was very warm and Odom’s health scare may have in fact been due to overheating and dehydration.

