Khloe Kardashian Fights Kris Jenner Over Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Book

Khloe Kardashian was blind-sided by a reveal in Lamar Odom’s book about her mom, Kris Jenner. In a new clip from the October 27 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 35-year-old reality star flips out when Lamar’s memoir, Darkness to Light, reveals her mom has been lying to her.

“Lamar is writing a book,” Khloe says in the clip. “In the book, I found out that Mom is lying to me.”

The new footage didn’t reveal what the deception is, but Kris, 63, seemed pretty upset about it. She was seen on her phone, furiously typing away. “I’m trying to do damage control,” she explained.

Scott Disick talked to Khloe about what was going down. He said Kris “literally thinks you’re going to like, come for her.” the Good American designer was unapologetic.

“Guess what?” she said. “I am.”

Lamar’s memoir, which came out this May, revealed some unsavory stories from their marriage. The 39-year-old retired NBA player admitted that he threatened to kill Khloe while they were married. After using cocaine and ecstasy, he screamed, “I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”