Khloe Kardashian Fights Kris Jenner Over Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Book

Khloe Kardashian was blind-sided by a reveal in Lamar Odom’s book about her mom, Kris Jenner. In a new clip from the October 27 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 35-year-old reality star flips out when Lamar’s memoir, Darkness to Light, reveals her mom has been lying to her.
“Lamar is writing a book,” Khloe says in the clip. “In the book, I found out that Mom is lying to me.”
The new footage didn’t reveal what the deception is, but Kris, 63, seemed pretty upset about it. She was seen on her phone, furiously typing away. “I’m trying to do damage control,” she explained.
Scott Disick talked to Khloe about what was going down. He said Kris “literally thinks you’re going to like, come for her.” the Good American designer was unapologetic.
“Guess what?” she said. “I am.”
Lamar’s memoir, which came out this May, revealed some unsavory stories from their marriage. The 39-year-old retired NBA player admitted that he threatened to kill Khloe while they were married. After using cocaine and ecstasy, he screamed, “I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”
He then started to run around the house with a golf club, beating the walls and breaking items.
Khloe ended up filing for divorce in 2013. The process dragged along for months.
She helped support him during his rehab and recovery, putting their divorce on temporary hold. It was eventually finalized in 2016.
“He was a sex addict,” Sabrina, 32, explained. “You can't watch porn if you're a sex addict and want a healthy life or be with me.”
This spring, Lamar’s memoir became a best-seller. Khloe congratulated him
on the success, writing on social media, “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”
