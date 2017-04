Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kailyn Lowry has dropped major hints that the mystery father of her third child could be former friend Chris Lopez, but now another potential baby daddy has surfaced.

Fans began to suspect that Love & Hip Hop star Peter Gunz is the father when the rapper commented on the Teen Mom 2 star’s recent bump photo.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!