In a emotionally wrought new clip from Teen Mom 2, little Isaac is clearly anxious about his mom Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin‘s relationship. He tells his father, Jo, how they fight and he’s worried he won’t be able to see Javi anymore when his half-brother Lincoln goes to visit.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9pm ET on MTV.