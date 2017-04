Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are starting their family together! The couple announced they will be expecting their first child on April 12th in this weeks issue of US Weekly.

Pratt opened up about the moment he found out his wife was pregnant.“[She was] just standing there [one morning.] The look on her face – I can’t even describe it,” she said. “She was literally glowing.”

