Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dead At 77

The former CEO and Chairmen of Fox News Chanell, Roger Ailes, has died at the age of 77.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” his wife Elizabeth, said in a statement.” Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back.”

Ailes resigned from his position at FOX in July 2016 following allegations of sexual harassment from Gretchen Carlson.