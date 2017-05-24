Tarek El Moussa CAUGHT With A New Hot Blonde

A couple again? I don’t think so! A recent report claimed that Flip or Flop beauty Christina El Moussa had decided to “take back” her estranged hubby and costar, Tarek El Moussa — who filed for divorce against her in January following their split last May — and that “they are in a better place than they have been in a year.” For Tarek, that place is apparently by the side of a young blonde who bears a striking resemblance to Christina!
On May 8, Tarek, 35, was spotted out with his mystery beauty in Los Angeles as they took in the sights along the beaches at Santa Monica and Venice. “They were dressed really low-key, and seemed very happy and relaxed together,” an eyewitness tells Star. “She appeared to be in her late 20s — and it was amazing how much she looked like Christina, from her eyes, to the shape of her face, to her body type and layered haircut.
“At one point, they walked over to the Santa Monica Pier and took a ride on the Ferris wheel together, laughing it up like a pair of teenagers. Afterward, Tarek suggested to her that they should spend the rest of the day driving over to Malibu, and then hit up Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Considering the high-end shopping over there, I’m sure his gal pal put a real hurting on Tarek’s credit cards!”