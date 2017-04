Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have extended their Flip or Flop contract to 20 more episodes this season, despite their divorce.

The mother-of-two told People Magazine, “Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

