Christina El Moussa Caught Sending Messages To Another Man

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been living separate lives since May 2016 and they’ve been rumored to now be dating other people.

In fact, InTouch reported that Tarek allegedly caught Christina sending their contractor “inappropriate texts.”

Now their then-contractor, Gary Anderson, is her current boyfriend! He was originally hired to remodel their pool in 2015. A source told the magazine, “Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

