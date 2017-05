Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Soules took the life of Iowa farmer Kenneth Mosher when his truck rear-ended his tractor on April 24th. Our friends at Radar can reveal gruesome details on Mosher’s death.

The 66-year-old’s death was “not pretty,” as he was covered in debris when found. An insider admitted, “It was really gruesome.”

