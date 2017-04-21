Former 'RHONJ' Star Chris Manzo Lands New Show!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Chris Manzo is back in the spotlight with his very own show on FNTSY Sports Network, Foul Territory.

The live panel will highlight untapped topics in the world of sports, with insights from experts, former players and fans. The series will bring together a wide-range of opinions for a fun hour of topical sports talk.

Foul Territory will air Thursday nights on the FNTSY Sports Network, which streams on its own app and can be watched on the TV network.

