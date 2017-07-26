Anderson Cooper Reveals If He's Still Friends With Kathy Griffin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This too shall pass. Anderson Cooper confessed on Watch What Happens Live whether or not he’s still friends with former New Years Eve co-anchor, Kathy Griffin, after she was sacked from CNN.

Kathy, now infamously, partook in a photoshoot where she held the bloody fake head of Donald Trump. The comedienne was widely criticized and even investigated by the Secret Service.

Anderson admitted when asked by host Andy Cohen, “Yeah, we’re still friends. Look, I said a lot. I said what I said. I didn’t think what she said was appropriate but I wish her the best and back on the road.”

