Kathy Griffin Uninvited To ‘Fashion Police’ Finale!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kathy Griffin was just banned from Fashion Police!

“Kathy was not invited to the taping of the last episode. They invited everyone back except Kathy,” a source told NAUGHTY GOSSIP.

“Kathy was a monster on the show, she was a monster when she left the show and no one wanted her back to ruin the very last episode ever.”

The controversial comedian, 57, was shown on a three second clip during the show, but was not allowed on set or brought in for the taping.

This Monday night, Fashion Police – made famous by the late Joan Rivers – wrapped up its final episode.

Actors and producers paid tribute to the late pop culture legend as celebrated hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes, and Margaret Cho said their final goodbyes to their adoring fans.

Everyone who was anyone in the show was invited to the taping – but not Kathy Griffin!

After the year she’s had – with her Donald Trump scandal and Andy Cohen feud – could this be the last straw for the tragic comedian?