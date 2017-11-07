Adam Levine Reveals Gender Of His Second Baby!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo announced two months ago that they are expecting baby number two, but did not say if it was a boy or a girl.

If there’s one person who can get an answer out of celebrities, it’s Ellen DeGeneres.

“ It’s a girl, we’re having another girl!” Adam exclaimed as the audience went wild with excitement.

The latest addition will be joining their first child, Dusty Rose who was born back in September 2016.

He also revealed Behati is almost 7 months pregnant, so baby number 2 is getting close to arrival.

Adam also talked about wanting to have a big family. “ I want a lot, I thrive on chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it” he said.