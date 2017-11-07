Sia Post Her Own Nudes, Beats Paparazzi To The Punch

Sia , doesn’t want fans to see her face, but evidently has no problem posting a nude picture of herself, if it means pulling the plug on an attempted shakedown.

The Australian singer-songwriter, who notoriously obscures her face with mask and wigs, posted a nude photo on Twitter Monday night after becoming aware that naked photographs of her were being offered for sale.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she tweeted. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

“Everyday Is Christmas”, serving as a double entendre, referenced both her upcoming album and her cheeky free present.

The image was watermarked “Client Preview” and read: “If you make the purchase it will be un-blurred and you will receive an additional 14 images.”

An outpour of support from fans soon followed the bold tweet.

“You can Sia ass before you Sia face,” one fan tweeted.

“SIA I’M SCREAMING,” said another.