FBI Arrests Orlando Nightclub Shooter's Wife For Allegedly Hiding Evidence
Just a few months ago, she said she was ‘unaware’ of her husband’s massacre plot.
A shocking arrest took place on Monday morning as investigators continue to probe for the motive that left 49 dead at the Orlando nightclub Pulse.
Star has learned that Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, was taken into custody after FBI officials found out she may have known about her husband's plan all along.
She's facing charges of aiding and abetting, along with obstruction of justice in one of the bloodiest massacres that shook the nation in June last year.
Officials are led to believe that she had strong ties to Omar's plot — allegedly taking trips with him to buy ammunition and even communicating with him during the shooting.
Noor made headlines in November when she did an interview with the New York Times, claiming she was "unaware" of her husband's motive. She refused to show her face in any photos for the interview, adding that she's already had to move three times due to safety concerns.
"I was unaware of everything," she said during the interview. "I don't condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people." She added, "I just want people to know that I am human. I am a mother."
Noor was left to take care of her and Omar's 4-year-old son, whom she's desperately asking a judge to change his name over security fears for him.
