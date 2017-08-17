Take That, Aaron! Olivia Munn Bares Her Butt In Cleavage Baring Mini Dress

Olivia Munn is showing ex boyfriend Aaron Rodgers what he’s missing! The 37-year-old actress showed some skin while on set of ‘Buddy Games’ filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Donning a a low-cut floral mini dress, Munn's cleavage and butt were on full display.

As fans know, Munn and Rodgers split in April after three years of dating. According to sources, “Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her bullsh*t. At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama!”

And it didn’t take long for the Green Bay Packer quarterback to move on! Rodgers was recently spotted on a dinner date with pro soccer star Marie Margolium in NYC on August 15.

“They arrived at around 10 pm and seemed to be on a date,” said an eyewitness. “He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.”

Sources claimed that the duo enjoyed wine with their feast and cuddled up close to one another during the entire dinner date.