Jeremy Meeks' Ex Just Got A Revenge Makeover & You've Got To See The Photos

It can’t be easy being linked to the man known as the “world’s hottest felon.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Melissa Meeks certainly knows first-hand. Jeremy Meeks’s soon to be ex-wife enjoyed a day of pampering to ensure she is looking her best post split. Andcertainly knows first-hand.’s soon to be ex-wife enjoyed a day of pampering to ensure she is looking her best post split. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now that the ex-con-turned-model has filed for divorce, Melissa is continuing her ‘Revenge Makeover’ with 22” hair extensions, lip treatments and Botox. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jeremy, whose mug shot went viral after the Stockton Police Department posted it to Facebook, shooting him to fame, went forward with divorce proceedings earlier this month. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 38-year-old mom-of-three later announced her plans to end her marriage with Jeremy after seeing the images and claiming her husband cheated on her. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jeremy, popularly known as, “Jail Bae,” can be spotted strutting the runways at New York Fashion Week. Photo credit: BACKGRID