Melissa Strikes Back

Jeremy Meeks' Ex Just Got A Revenge Makeover & You've Got To See The Photos

The hot convict's ex-wife turned to a plastic surgeon for help.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jeremy Meeks' Ex Just Got A Revenge Makeover & You've Got To See The Photos
It can’t be easy being linked to the man known as the “world’s hottest felon.”

And Melissa Meeks certainly knows first-hand. Jeremy Meeks’s soon to be ex-wife enjoyed a day of pampering to ensure she is looking her best post split.

Now that the ex-con-turned-model has filed for divorce, Melissa is continuing her ‘Revenge Makeover’ with 22” hair extensions, lip treatments and Botox.

Jeremy, whose mug shot went viral after the Stockton Police Department posted it to Facebook, shooting him to fame, went forward with divorce proceedings earlier this month.

Melissa and Jeremy were married for eight years, before pictures surfaced of the model kissing the 26-year-old daughter of Sir Philip Green in Bodrum, Turkey.

The 38-year-old mom-of-three later announced her plans to end her marriage with Jeremy after seeing the images and claiming her husband cheated on her.

Jeremy, popularly known as, “Jail Bae,” can be spotted strutting the runways at New York Fashion Week.

What do you think about Melissa Meeks' makeover? Sound off in the comments.

