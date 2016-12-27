Mark Wahlberg's Buff Bod Turns Heads On The Beach!

1 of 6

Mark Wahlberg is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood and his physique ain't too shabby either!

The 45-year-old is on vacation with his family in Barbados and he definitely doesn't have your typical "dad bod!"

He enjoyed the water and some relaxation time on the beach.

He told Men's Health, going to the gym helps him focus, which was important growing up as he used to get into a but of trouble.

Mark only likes to work 2 or 3 body parts at a time and keep his workouts short.