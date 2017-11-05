Are Eva Longoria And Husband José Bastón Expecting?

Eva Longoria
was spotted in West Hollywood Saturday. She was snuggling and smooching with her husband of one year, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón
, 49. The 42-year-old actress looked amazing, but also noticeably rounder than usual. While Eva has repeatedly denied pregnancy rumors
in the past, her fuller figure is hard to miss. Eva, who is wearing a medical boot while her broken foot heals, looked to be trying her best to cover her mid section with her Pepe’s jacket. The camera still managed to capture what appears to be a growing baby bump
under Eva’s striped dress.