Eva Longoria, Jose Baston

Maybe Baby!

Are Eva Longoria And Husband José Bastón Expecting?

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star shows off a noticeably rounder figure.

Eva Longoria, Jose Baston

Are Eva Longoria And Husband José Bastón Expecting?
Eva Longoria was spotted in West Hollywood Saturday. She was snuggling and smooching with her husband of one year, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón, 49. The 42-year-old actress looked amazing, but also noticeably rounder than usual. While Eva has repeatedly denied pregnancy rumors in the past, her fuller figure is hard to miss. Eva, who is wearing a medical boot while her broken foot heals, looked to be trying her best to cover her mid section with her Pepe’s jacket. The camera still managed to capture what appears to be a growing baby bump under Eva’s striped dress.

Eva Longoria married Pepe in May of 2016 in Acapulco, Mexico. Famous guests included David and Victoria Beckham. He is husband number three for the petite actress. Eva’s exes include pro basketball player Tony Parker, and actor Tyler Christopher.

José and his ex wife, Mexican actress Natalia Esperòn, split after ten years of marriage. They share four children together. This would be Eva’s first baby if she is indeed expecting.

Photos of a fuller figured Eva on a vacation in Greece sparked pregnancy rumors this past summer. In early September the Texas native’s rep revealed to Us Weekly that Eva was not expecting.

The actress also denied pregnancy rumors back in April. She took to social media to let fans know, “I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes,” the actress insisted.

Do you believe that’s a food baby, like Eva says, or could she be hiding a baby bump under that loose striped dress? Let us know what you think in the comments section or tweet us @Star_News.

