Amber Rose Covers Up After Fueling Butt Implant Rumors
See Kanye West's ex hesitate to undress at her hotel in Hawaii.
1 of 7
FameFly
FameFly
What odd behavior for Amber Rose! The former stripper was spotted acting more modest than usual sitting poolside at her hotel in Hawaii on Feb. 5. Keep clicking through to find out why she may be a little nervous showing off her curves again!
FameFly
FameFly
The 33-year-old was spotted wearing a one-piece and a fancy Versace bathrobe as she made her way to her sunbathing chair.
FameFly
FameFly
The former Dancing With The Stars contestant is usually far from shy about getting nearly naked. In fact, barely one week ago she was caught baring her butt in a thong bikini and even getting raunchy in a hotel room snap!
FameFly
FameFly
But after her last bikini display, fans were shocked to learn that Kanye West's ex may have gone under the knife to boost her booty.
FameFly
FameFly
Her eye-popping butt today, especially compared to when she was dating Kanye back in 2009, is dramatically a different shape these days.
FameFly
FameFly
However, Blac Chyna's BFF continues to smash plastic surgery claims: "I'm all natural. I don't have fake boobs or a fake butt."
FameFly
FameFly
Do you think Amber is trying to cover up now after her plastic surgery scandal? Tell us your thoughts below!
X