❤️It's a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but its such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth…… #LakeConstance #MorningSwim #HealingPower #BodyMindAndSoul A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Yolanda Hadid’s still got it!

On Monday the 53-year-old posted a revealing shot of her bare behind in a blue thong while looking at Lake Constance.

“It’s a beautiful, mystical sunrise at the lake this morning,” the mother-of-two captioned the photo. “The water is quite cold but it’s such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth.”

As fans know, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been battling chronic Lyme disease since her diagnosis in 2012.