Check Out Rosey Huntington-Whiteley's Massive Baby Bump

Rosey Huntington-Whiteley, 30, is about ready to give birth to her first child with fiancé actor Jason Statham. The British actress was spotted in Malibu looking extremely pregnant and super chic, wearing a baby bump hugging black jersey knit dress, over-sized Tom Ford sunglasses, and a faded denim jean jacket. The jacket is by one of the actress’s favorite designers, Paige, with whom Rosey has previously collaborated with on a capsule collection.

The Mad Max: Fury Road beauty completed her casual spring look with wedge espadrilles and Saint Laurent tote. From the looks of things, her due date can’t be far off, but she isn’t letting her heavily pregnant state keep her from looking amazing and enjoying the California sunshine.

The mom-to-be was joined by her fiancé Jason, 49, and his father Barry. The couple has been together for 7 years and announced they were expecting their first child via Instagram. The actress took to the social media site to let fans in on her good news in February, posting a revealing bikini shot that revealed her blossoming baby bump. She captioned the pic, “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting. Lots of love Rosie x.”

In a 2012 interview with Elle UK, Rosie gushed about future motherhood saying, “I always sees herself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me. I think there is naturally a point where you think, ‘I don’t care about myself as number one any more.’”

Rosie and Jason’s pregnancy news came one year after confirmation of the couple’s engagement in January 2016. Jason, who is 20 years older than his bride-to-be, is best known for his roles in action movies including Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Expendables, and Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious of The Fast and the Furious franchise. The actor reportedly performs most of his own stunt work.