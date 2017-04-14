Rachel McAdams Ready To Walk Down The Aisle With Jamie Linden

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rachel McAdams has finally found a love that awakens the soul. Though they were first linked just last spring. The Vow star, 38, is set to exchange her very own with screenwriter Jamie Linden.

“Rachel is ready to settle down and start a family,” say a source close to the rom-com sweetheart, who moved in with her fiance, 36, last fall. “She can’t wait to start the rest of her life with Jamie.”

While Rachel has had her fair share of epic love stories with Ryan Gosling (sobs), Taylor Kitsch (wipes tear) and, yes, even Michael Sheen, “no one’s ever made her feel this way,” sasys the tipster. “Jamie’s stolen her heart.”