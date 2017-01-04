'Survivor' Star Dan Kay's Costars Tell All Following His Death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After 2016 took the lives of many celebrities, another star was just added to the list — Survivor: Gabon season star Dan Kay.

The 40-year-old’s death was confirmed by the Survivor show host Jeff Probst on Twitter, where he said: “I just heard the very sad news about the sudden lost of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan’s family.”

According to the former reality star’s obituary, Dan died “unexpectedly” on New Year’s Eve. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Dan has two young kids, Jackson Russell-Reid Kay and Reese Elizabeth Kay, but he also leaves behind his girlfriend Jennifer DePietro.

“I don’t know how he died but I do know he spoke highly of his children and how much he loved them,” former Survivor: Cook Islands contestant Cristina Coria told Heavy. “He was an amazing guy and I got to hang out with him in Boston a few months ago. I have nothing but great things to say about him.”