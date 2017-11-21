‘I Would Not Choose This Position!’ - Jennifer Garner Opens Up On Single Life

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Garner is having a hard time moving on after splitting from her ex-husband Ben Affleck nearly two years ago.

She recently told news.com.au that she “wouldn’t choose this life” for herself or her children.

“I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating.”

She said that people have tried to set her up, but that she’s declined. “People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’”

The couple is co-parenting their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5. They were spotted trick-or-treating together as a family in Malibu.

Jennifer also opened up on the recent sexual assault allegations rippling through Hollywood. Her first comments since her ex was caught on camera groping Hilarie Burton when she was an MTV VJ.

“Things have to come out in the open in order to be dealt with, and this is definitely one of those times,” she said.

“We can’t lump all men into [the same category],” she said.

“We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place.”

And despite the controversy surrounding Ben at the moment, the family will be together for the holidays.

“We will all be together for Thanksgiving. I love Ben, I wouldn’t want him to….” she said before trailing off.

“We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it’s not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it.” Jennifer said.