‘Wonder Woman’ Star Admits She Was Harassed And Sexually Abused

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter made the bombshell revelation that she was a victim of sexual abuse and harassment,and while she refused to name her alleged assailant she emphatically stated “I believe every woman in the Bill Cosby case.”

Carter, 66, spoke about the harassment she received as a star in Hollywood, not naming him and not divulging the specific details of her assault, but saying that she considered taking legal action against him.

“He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” Carter told the Daily Beast, then adding: “I believe every in the Bill Cosby case.”

Carter, who starred as Wonder Woman on television in the 1970s, also said the man violated “a lot of people.”

When asked how she felt about her accuser receiving some justice, she said: “Well, whatever it is, it isn’t enough.”

Cosby was accused of drugging and raping 50 women and was set to go to trial again in Philadelphia for three counts of aggravated assault of Andrea Constand.

Carter said that she did not “take any satisfaction” from the case against her assailant and explained why she wasn’t coming forward in the case.

“No, not satisfaction. I can’t add anything to it. I wish I could. But there’s nothing legally I could add to it, because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd. I wish I could, and if I could I would. And I would talk about it. But it ends up being about me, and not about the people who can talk about it.”

Her rep said “she doesn’t want to name any names,” about her assailant.

The star was asked if it had taken her a long time to recover from the assault.“Yeah,” Carter said quietly, “and I am probably still.”

She described a shocking incident from the Wonder Woman set, saying: ““There was a cameraman who drilled a hole in my dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot.”

But the Peeping Tom was apprehended.“Yes. They caught him, fired him, and drummed him out of the business.” She did not name him.

Carter revealed “I fended off my share,” of other assaults, and explained why she didn’t report any of them.

“No, because who are you going to tell? Who you are going to tell except your girlfriends and your circle of friends?

“And so you would hear it from other people, other people would hear it from other people. ‘Watch out for so and so.’ That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine.”

“We were women’s lib, burn the bra. We weren’t going to take any shit from people. So we felt strong in that, but there were still not a lot of parts for us.”