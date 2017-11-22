Victory! Jordan Fisher Crowned DWTS Season 25 Winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new set of winners has been crowned for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars!

Jordan Fisher, 23, and Lindsay Arnold took home the coveted Mirrorball trophy on last night’s finale, besting runner-ups Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz.

Jordan could barely find the words to express his joy saying “We’re both just sort of blinded and perma-smile and stoked about everything right now.”

And Lindsay, reveling in her first ever win having competed on the show since season 16, said, “It’s beyond anything I could have ever imagined.

“I’ve come close and to finally take it with Jordan means more than I could ever say.”

Just two weeks ago Jordan had to run to the hospital after suffering a scratched cornea due to a nail to the eye.

He even had to miss a vital rehearsal.

And Lindsay also injured her knee during a rehearsal, so badly that she thought she would no longer be able to compete. They still danced both times!

With all the drama between the two, they grew to be close friends, calling each other “brother” and “sister.’

Jordan posted, “There aren’t words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER.”

“Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable.”