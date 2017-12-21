Venus Williams Escapes Charges In Deadly Car Crash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Venus Williams has escaped serious legal charges in connection to a deadly June car accident in Florida that killed a man.

“Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case,” read the Palm Beach Gardens Police Dept.’s traffic homicide investigation report.

As previously reported, Williams, 37, was involved in the wreck after she pulled forward to turn left on a green light and a car passed ahead of her, leaving her Toyota Sequoia SUV blocking the intersection after the traffic signal turned red.

That’s when 68-year-old Linda Barson’s Hyundai Accent T-boned Williams’ vehicle, injuring the senior citizen’s passenger, Jerome Barson, 78.

He was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center, but Barson died 13 days later from injuries suffered in the tragic accident.

Barson’s family tried to sue Williams for running a red light and causing the accident, but video later obtained by police backed up the tennis champ’s story that she did nothing wrong.

Still, Williams expressed her remorse for what happened.

“I am completely speechless,” she has said of the accident that left her “heartbroken.”