Busted! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Caught Slamming Brittany On Tape

It’s not looking good for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright!

On Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor’s fling with 26-year-old Faith Stowers came back to bite him.

An explosive audio recording featuring Taylor’s voice, gave an inside look into his conversation with Stower’s. In it, he was heard bashing his sex life with Cartwright and confessing he will “never marry her!”

The episode began when Taylor, 38, and Cartwright, 28, decided to throw a house warming party in hopes of moving past the cheating scandal.

While at the party, Taylor told pal Carter Brian, “I love Brittany. I love her to death and I want to fix this.”

He claimed that his reason for cheating was because he could not control his urges!

“If a f*****g squirrel looked at me with a vagina, I would have f****d it,” Taylor said at the end of the conversation.

But then Lala Kent dropped a bombshell – that she had an audio recording that might mean the end to Taylor and Cartwright once and for all!

“Not only did he do what he did with Faith, there’s f*****g audio on that phone of him saying he’s never going to marry her and that they never have sex,” Kent told Ariana Madix.

In a testimonial, Jason Kennedy admitted that he also knew about the recording and said, “Faith sent me the recording and I sent it to Lala.”

Cartwright eventually heard the recording and flipped out on Taylor in front of everyone, screaming, “You’re a piece of f*****g s**t! I’ve heard the recordings. You deserve to rot in Hell. Get the f***k out of here!”