Tonya Harding Threatens To Walk Out During Heated Interview With Piers Morgan

Tonya Harding is not here for Piers Morgan‘s judgement! In a tell-all interview with the GMB host, the former Olympic ice skater threatened to walk out and end the talk if Morgan kept interrupting her!

“You weren’t letting me finish!” said Harding after Morgan told her to stop playing the victim.

“I respect you for trying to ask these questions,” said Harding, 47, in the clip, trying to keep her cool amid Morgan’s obvious disdain. “I’m here to talk about the future and what it means. “My movie is going to help so many people, [and let them know] that it is OK to ask for help. So, that’s why I’m here,” she continued, speaking of the recently-released film, I, Tonya. Morgan interrupted her, saying: “Maybe it suits you to play the victim, [but] the victim was Nancy Kerrigan… she was abused she was attacked.”

“Thank you so much but I think I’m going to have to say have a good night,” responded an exasperated Harding.

“People don’t understand what I was going through,” Harding insisted before getting up to leave.

Not letting her get away without a straight answer, Morgan asked, “You did know what was happening, what they were planning to do didn’t you?”

“No I did not!” Harding yelled. Morgan continued, “You didn’t have any knowledge at all, it was a pure coincidence?”

“No I did not,” Harding said, infuriated, before ending the interview. Ever since the filming of I, Tonya began, Tonya Harding has publicly opened up about the infamous feud (and attack) between her and former skater Nancy Kerrigan. The film’s cast – including Margot Robbie – have all claimed that the incident was much more complicated than anyone ever imagined.