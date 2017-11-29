‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Fiance Matt Baier Is Married!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Teen Mom OG star got married in Las Vegas earlier this week.

According to reports, the lucky lady’s name is Jennifer Conlon.

As fans may know, Amber Portwood and Matt were engaged to be married and were set to wed last October, which was called off.

The set another wedding date for this past October, but it was also called off.

As seen in a MTV preview clip, Matt and Amber will be going their separate ways on the current season of Teen Mom OG.

Meanwhile, Amber is currently expecting her second child with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.