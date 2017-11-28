‘SNL’ Feud Between Alec Baldwin And Seth Meyers Erupts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alec Baldwin won an Emmy this year for his Donald Trump impersonation on Saturday Night Live,but the show’s former head writer Seth Meyers isn’t laughing.

“Seth really isn’t amused by [Saturday Night Live’s] over-reliance on Alec’s ‘Trump’ sketches to boost the show’s profile,” an insider told Radar.

But the beef between Meyers and Baldwin is deeper than that – going all the way back to Meyers’ SNL days, when Baldwin was a guest host.

“They just didn’t really click,” the source continued. “And only collaborated on one sketch early on.”

Even olive branches extended by mutual TV pals have failed

“Of course, Alec is very close to Seth’s mentor Tina Fey and SNL producer Lorne Michaels, but nothing these guys say makes a blind bit of difference,” the source admitted.

“The bottom line is that Seth just isn’t interested in giving Alec more airtime — he gets plenty whenever he goes on Jimmy Fallon or Jimmy Kimmel,” a source claims.