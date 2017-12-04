Singer Elton John Reveals His Mother Has Passed Away

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sad news for pop icon Elton John, as he just revealed his mother, Sheila Farebrother, has passed away.

The mother-son pair were estranged for nearly a decade before they reconciled their relationship earlier this spring.

He took to social media to share the sad news, exclaiming “I am in shock.”



Sheila was 92-years-old at the time of her death. No word yet as to how she passed.

He shared a super sweet photo of the two of them together on Monday morning, saying

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

The two recently reconciled after nearly a decade of not talking with one another.

This stems from an explosive fallout back in 2008, where Sheila revealed that the estrangement was caused by her refusal to cut off contact with two of his old friends,

Bob Halley & John Reid, after he ended his relationships with both of them.

It looks like they repaired their relationship just in time, as he revealed to The Daily Mirror in 2016 that the two buried the hatchet

It looks like the reconciliation stayed its course until her passing this week. Rest in peace.