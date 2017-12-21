Selena 'Not Pleased' As Justin Bieber Reconnects With Ex Hailey Baldwin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hollywood’s hottest new couple, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are having some serious problems after Bieber reconnected with his ex, Hailey Baldwin.

It’s gotten so bad that the couple have reportedly entered couples therapy as a result.

According to a source close to Hillsong Church, which both Selena and Justin attend, the couple are not in a good place right now.

The source told TMZ that the Love Yourself singer reconnected with his ex, Hailey Baldwin, in an attempt to “clear the air after their short relationship and sour breakup.”

The source revealed that the 23-year-old wanted to fix things because of his new found faith.

As part of his new “open and honest” approach to life, Justin told Selena about his convo with Hailey, and the Bad Liar singer was NOT pleased.

The insider dished that the pair had to enter couples therapy to try to resolve this problem and that they’ve been going for “about a week now.”

Bieber and Baldwin dated briefly back in 2015. The model joined the singer on a family vacation to St. Barts.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for 5 years, starting back in 2010 and ending in 2015 before the couple reconciled a couple months ago.

But Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefy, is not happy with her reconnection.

Selena and her mom reportedly had a huge fight over the relationship, resulting in the mom-of-2 being hospitalized after panicking about the relationship.