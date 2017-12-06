Scheana’s Ex Mike Shay Makes Shock Return To 'Vanderpump Rules'

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scheana Marie moved on from her ex-husband Mike Shay, but now RadarOnline.com has reported that the troubled musician is returning this season to Vanderpump Rules — and flaunting his new girlfriend!

“Mike is finally over Scheana and has been posting about his new girlfriend non-stop on social media,” an insider said.

“He is telling his friends that the new girl is the love of his life!”

As fans know, Shay, 30, posted on Instagram that he was done with the show and Marie after the two were forced to confront each other at the season five reunion!

Clearly, that is not the case and the source revealed that she is “still reaching out to her ex-husband”

Marie, 32, gushed over her new boyfriend, Robert Parks Valetta in the VPR season premiere on December 4, 2017 but, the pair was already broken up in real life and she was “devastated” over the split. With the new season kicking off, Marie and Valetta were thrown into social situations with each other.

“Scheana has been spending time with Rob more so lately while he is in L.A. at her premiere party and other festivities,” the insider claimed.

“However, the two are not back together and she has recently been trying to reach out to Mike.”

Marie and Shay tied the knot in 2014 and separated just two years later over claims that he had a severe substance abuse issue.