Sarah Jessica Parker Officially Shuts Down All Hope For SATC3

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sorry, Sex and the City fans! Sarah Jessica Parker has put an end to all possibility of another movie sequel to the hit franchise.

The 52-year-old actress was real chatty on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night.In addition to commenting on the mood of solidarity that surrounded the evening, she got to talking about Sex and the City.

When asked if there will be any more Sex and the City films, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, not as far as I can imagine. Unless…”

The “Unless…” wasn’t followed by anything promising as the Divorced star came to terms with the fate of the franchise.

“I mean, no,” she said. “No. I struggle with it because it’s a bit sad, but I think one must keep these things in perspective.”

Her statement comes after co-star Kim Cattrall recently said she would not reprise her role as Samantha Jones on the show.

Sarah Jessica then reflected on the memories she will keep from the show and her fellow cast members.

“I have a lot of incredible memories, singular memories, that are shared among those four women, and I’m incredibly grateful for the experience…I forever love having had that time with those women.”