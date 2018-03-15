Secret Love Life & Mental Illness: Robin Williams’s Last Days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In March of 2008, Marsha Garces filed for divorce from Robin Williams, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in 2010, after the two had drifted apart due to the actor’s raging alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

Though his boozy antics continued, Williams found love again with Graphic Designer Susan Schneider, who became his third wife in the fall of 2011.

“Robin Williams could not be without a woman. It’s very interesting to see how there was very little space between his three marriages,” says Media Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman in REELZ’s new docuseries, Robin Williams: The Price of Fame.

The honeymoon was barely over when Williams began having serious health issues. Though he had received treatment for his depression for years, his latest medical crisis was different, as he began showing signs of memory loss and delusions. Despite remaining sober for 20 years, his symptoms continued and even worsened as time went on.

On his final days before his horrific suicide, Robin Williams resorted back to drugs and alcohol, having found his mental illness too much to handle.

