RHOC Star Meghan King Edmonds Pregnant With Baby No 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real housewives Of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds is pregnant with her second child!

The reality star shared a statement regarding her baby news this Monday!

Aspen is going to be a big sister!” wrote Edmonds. “Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago”

“We are now ten weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)! Because you won’t see any of our current journey on RHOC, I’ll share our beautiful journey with you here!”

The 33-year-old continued explaining her process to fans via her blog,admitting that they began the IVF process over the summer.

Edmonds than said that thanks to her support group – consisting of her husband, her daughter and her puppy – she was able to handle the troubles that come with IVF much better.

She reminded fans that during her first round of the treatment, she entered the worst depression of her life, but this time it was very different.

“We began the IVF process after baseball season ended so Jimmy could be ever present,” said the RHOC star.

“I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride. I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier.”

Edmonds went on to explain the entire process of IVF, adding that ten out of her four embryos were “chromosomally normal” and there were three boys and one girl.

“Fast forward to today and I am pregnant! I’m not feeling the greatest but we know that it will all be worth it in the end.”

“Oh, what about the biggest question: Boy or girl? Think blue this time around!” concluded a happy Meghan King Edmonds.