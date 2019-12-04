Convicted Murderer Jodi Arias' Bizarre Behavior Detailed By Victim Travis Alexander's Pals In 'Jodi Arias: The Friends Speak'

Convicted murderer Jodi Arias‘ bizarre behavior is detailed by her victim Travis Alexander‘s close acquaintances in the new REELZ special Jodi Arias: The Friends Speak, which will air on Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m ET/PT. The friends open up about what they saw at the gruesome crime scene, and they share first-hand impressions of the woman at the center of the grizzly killing.

Jodi, now 39, was found guilty of killing her ex-boyfriend Travis in 2008. She is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole, but in 2019 Jodi’s lawyers began arguments for a new trial that they believe could let her walk free.

Jodi stabbed Travis multiple times in the shower before shooting him in his Mesa, Arizona home. Her sensational trial captivated America and left many dumbfounded at how she could commit such a heinous act, but Travis’ friends revealed that they saw warning signs in the months before his tragic death.

Travis’ business mentor Chris Hughes explained how Jodi’s behavior began to worry his friends in March 2007. He recalled one specific incident when they caught Jodi listening at the door while they tried to warn Travis about Jodi.

“Travis, Sky and I are sitting on the bed and we’re talking, and the content … the whole purpose of the conversation is, ‘We’re scared for you, we’re concerned, this is what we’re seeing. When you go to the bathroom, she follows you.’ You know, she tried to do the Mormon thing. So Sky suddenly I believe one time stops the conversation and said, ‘She’s out there!’ And so Travis gets up on the bed — stands up — and he literally rips the door open. She’s standing there and her face is toward the door. She was full-on listening and she does this [gesturing] and she said, ‘You know, what’s going on?’ And he said we’re having a private conversation,” Chris divulged.

He continued, “We’re having this conversation and like, warning him about Jodi. My then-wife, she said, ‘We’re afraid we’re going to find you chopped up in her freezer.'”

